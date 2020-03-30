Travel Bans Critical Amid COVID-19 But Must Be Lifted When Help Needed - UNGA President

Numerous travel restrictions imposed by countries due to the spread of the coronavirus disease worldwide are necessary but it is critical to lift them when immediate humanitarian assistance is required, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Numerous travel restrictions imposed by countries due to the spread of the coronavirus disease worldwide are necessary but it is critical to lift them when immediate humanitarian assistance is required, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande told Sputnik.

"Travel restrictions are a necessity, and we must also lift them where immediate assistance is required," Muhammad-Bande said, when asked how such limitations were intervening with the work of the United Nations worldwide.