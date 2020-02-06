Travel bans upend Chinese lives

Students blocked from returning to their universities; tourists forced to extend expensive holidays; a scientist cut off from her lab in the United States: coronavirus entry bans are wreaking havoc on the plans of thousands of Chinese travellers

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Students blocked from returning to their universities; tourists forced to extend expensive holidays; a scientist cut off from her lab in the United States: coronavirus entry bans are wreaking havoc on the plans of thousands of Chinese travellers.

From the US to Australia and Israel, several countries have banned entry to foreigners who have recently been in China, while major airlines have suspended flights to and from the country.