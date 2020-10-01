UrduPoint.com
Travel Company To Pay $5.8Mln To Settle Cuban Asset Control Charges - US Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A New York-based travel services company agreed to pay more than $5.8 million to settle apparent violations of US assets control rules concerning Cuba, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Generali Global Assistance, Inc. (GGA), a New York-incorporated travel assistance services company...

agreed to remit $5,864,860 to settle its potential civil liability for 2,593 apparent violations of the Cuban Assets Control Regulations," the release said

The US accused GGA of referring Cuba-related payments to its Canadian affiliate to avoid asset control regulations.

Treasury said it determined the case was voluntarily self-disclosed and the apparent violations were egregious.

More Stories From World

