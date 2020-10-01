Travel Company To Pay $5.8Mln To Settle Cuban Asset Control Charges - US Treasury
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A New York-based travel services company agreed to pay more than $5.8 million to settle apparent violations of US assets control rules concerning Cuba, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
"Generali Global Assistance, Inc. (GGA), a New York-incorporated travel assistance services company...
agreed to remit $5,864,860 to settle its potential civil liability for 2,593 apparent violations of the Cuban Assets Control Regulations," the release said
The US accused GGA of referring Cuba-related payments to its Canadian affiliate to avoid asset control regulations.
Treasury said it determined the case was voluntarily self-disclosed and the apparent violations were egregious.