Travel Disruption Continues in UK Over Cracks Found in High-Speed Trains

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Passengers in the United Kingdom continue to face travel disruption on Sunday following the withdrawal of a number of Hitachi high-speed trains from long-distance routes a day ago after cracks were discovered, one of the operators confirmed.

"A number of Class 800 Hitachi trains have been withdrawn from service for precautionary safety checks.

As a result a significant number of long-distance service will be cancelled on Sunday 9 May and disruption is expected to continue into the following week," Great Western Railway announced on its Twitter account.

GWR, which operates 93 trains of the Hitachi brand, urged customers to apply for refunds, while other operators such as London North Eastern Railway, Hull Trains and TransPennine Express were all affected on Saturday.

According to broadcasters, the Office of Rail and Road has begun an investigation into the issue.