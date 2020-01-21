UrduPoint.com
Travel Firm Says North Korea To Shut Out Foreign Tourists Amid Virus Outbreak In China

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

North Korea will temporarily shut its border to foreign tourists starting on Wednesday, a Chinese adventure travel firm said, amid fears over the spread of an infection caused by a novel coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) North Korea will temporarily shut its border to foreign tourists starting on Wednesday, a Chinese adventure travel firm said, amid fears over the spread of an infection caused by a novel coronavirus.

The new strain, which causes a type of pneumonia, has infected over 200 people and led to six deaths, mostly in the Chinese city of Wuhan where it was discovered.

"As of Wednesday... the DPRK will temporarily close its borders to all foreign tourists as a precaution to the Coronavirus," Young Pioneer Tours said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

The infection is believed to have jumped from animals to people at a wildlife market in Wuhan and can be transmitted from human to human. Cases have been reported in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

