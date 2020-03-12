UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Travel Fund And Free Rebooking From March 10 To April 30, 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 05:28 PM

Travel fund and free rebooking from March 10 to April 30, 2020

Cebu Pacific flights continue to operate as scheduled. However, we have received rebooking and cancellation requests from our passengers due to concerns over COVID-19

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th March, 2020) Cebu Pacific flights continue to operate as scheduled. However, we have received rebooking and cancellation requests from our passengers due to concerns over COVID-19. Hence, we made changes to our booking policies to provide our passengers with flexibility and peace of mind:

Passengers traveling to Philippine and international destinations from March 10 to April 30, 2020 who would like to rebook or cancel their flights can avail of the following options:
1. Free Rebooking - Rebook flights with change fees waived. Fare difference may apply.

To rebook the flight, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website

2. Travel Fund - Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund which can then be used as payment for a future booking. The Travel Fund is valid for 180 days and can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out.

To avail of the Travel Fund option, they may use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website to cancel their booking and store the value in the Travel Fund.

New flights booked from March 10 to April 30 (regardless of travel date and route) can avail of CEB Flexi for FREE. CEB Flexi enables travelers to rebook their flights up to two times, fare difference may apply. Simply select the “CEB Flexi” add-on during booking.

Cebu Pacific practices precautionary measures against COVID-19. This includes frequent deep-extensive cleaning and disinfection of aircraft, provision of gloves and disinfectants for our cabin crew, and the use of HEPA air filters in our aircraft to block 99.99% of contaminants and viruses.

We are monitoring developments regarding COVID-19, coordinating regularly with government and other stakeholders.

We thank our passengers for their patience and trust.

Related Topics

Cebu March April May 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ExoMars Rover, Space Platform to Land on Mars in A ..

8 minutes ago

Saudi halts travel to EU and 12 other countries

15 minutes ago

Two New COVID-19 Cases Registered on Cruise Ship D ..

8 minutes ago

Maldives Declares 30-Day State of Emergency Over C ..

8 minutes ago

Applicants who faced three-time rejection could pe ..

25 minutes ago

11 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: MoHAP

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.