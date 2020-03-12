Travel fund and free rebooking from March 10 to April 30, 2020

Cebu Pacific flights continue to operate as scheduled. However, we have received rebooking and cancellation requests from our passengers due to concerns over COVID-19

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th March, 2020) Cebu Pacific flights continue to operate as scheduled. However, we have received rebooking and cancellation requests from our passengers due to concerns over COVID-19. Hence, we made changes to our booking policies to provide our passengers with flexibility and peace of mind:

Passengers traveling to Philippine and international destinations from March 10 to April 30, 2020 who would like to rebook or cancel their flights can avail of the following options:

1. Free Rebooking - Rebook flights with change fees waived. Fare difference may apply.

To rebook the flight, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website

2. Travel Fund - Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund which can then be used as payment for a future booking. The Travel Fund is valid for 180 days and can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out.

To avail of the Travel Fund option, they may use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website to cancel their booking and store the value in the Travel Fund.

New flights booked from March 10 to April 30 (regardless of travel date and route) can avail of CEB Flexi for FREE. CEB Flexi enables travelers to rebook their flights up to two times, fare difference may apply. Simply select the “CEB Flexi” add-on during booking.

Cebu Pacific practices precautionary measures against COVID-19. This includes frequent deep-extensive cleaning and disinfection of aircraft, provision of gloves and disinfectants for our cabin crew, and the use of HEPA air filters in our aircraft to block 99.99% of contaminants and viruses.

We are monitoring developments regarding COVID-19, coordinating regularly with government and other stakeholders.

We thank our passengers for their patience and trust.