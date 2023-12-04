Open Menu

Travel Lifts New Zealand Services Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Travel lifts New Zealand services trade

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- Travel was New Zealand's largest services export and import for the September 2023 quarter, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Monday.

Travel imports were 1.96 billion NZ Dollars (1.22 billion U.S. dollars), and exports were 2.48 billion NZ dollars (1.54 billion dollars) in the September 2023 quarter, up from 1.4 billion NZ dollars (870 million dollars) and 1.

65 billion NZ dollars (1.02 billion dollars), respectively, in the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said.

"The value of travel imports has exceeded that seen in the September 2019 quarter demonstrating a return to pre-COVID levels," Stats NZ international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

There were 645,498 overseas visitors to New Zealand in the September 2023 quarter, or 84 percent of the 768,468 overseas visitors in the September 2019 quarter, Allen said.

Related Topics

Exports Import September 2019 From Billion Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From World