Travel lifts New Zealand services trade

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) -- Travel was New Zealand's largest services export and import for the September 2023 quarter, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Monday.

Travel imports were 1.96 billion NZ Dollars (1.22 billion U.S. dollars), and exports were 2.48 billion NZ dollars (1.54 billion dollars) in the September 2023 quarter, up from 1.4 billion NZ dollars (870 million dollars) and 1.

65 billion NZ dollars (1.02 billion dollars), respectively, in the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said.

"The value of travel imports has exceeded that seen in the September 2019 quarter demonstrating a return to pre-COVID levels," Stats NZ international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

There were 645,498 overseas visitors to New Zealand in the September 2023 quarter, or 84 percent of the 768,468 overseas visitors in the September 2019 quarter, Allen said.