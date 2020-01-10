UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Travelers Keep Bookings For Gulf Cruises Despite Middle East Tensions - Cruise Director

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Travelers Keep Bookings for Gulf Cruises Despite Middle East Tensions - Cruise Director

Travel companies that organize cruises in the Persian Gulf have not registered any cancellations of purchased trips following the most recent escalation in the Middle East, Andrey Mikhaylovskiy, the director general of Infoflot Cruise Center, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) travel companies that organize cruises in the Persian Gulf have not registered any cancellations of purchased trips following the most recent escalation in the middle East, Andrey Mikhaylovskiy, the director general of Infoflot Cruise Center, told Sputnik on Friday.

The situation in the region intensified after the United States carried out a drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3. This was followed by Iran launching missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation. According to Washington, no US troops were killed in the airstrike.

"A cruise season in the Persian Gulf lasts from November-March. All purchases for this period were made a long time ago, and the demand for the fall [season] is just being formed. We have not registered cancellations of cruises," he said.

He noted that the Persian Gulf cruises were among the most popular for Russian clients, as they combined multiple forms of vacation under an affordable price and more relaxed visa requirements.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia confirmed this assessment, stating that political turmoil had not scared Russian customers into canceling their planned winter vacations.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Russia Washington Iraq Price United States Middle East January Visa All From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Spanish Supreme Court Rules to Continue Criminal P ..

3 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off ..

45 minutes ago

One killed over land dispute in DI Khan

3 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador to UK Refutes Claims Iran Clear ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo Offers Zelenskyy US Help in Ukrainian Airli ..

3 minutes ago

U18 Jr Snooker C'ship kicks off

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.