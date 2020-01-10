Travelers Keep Bookings for Gulf Cruises Despite Middle East Tensions - Cruise Director

(@imziishan)

Travel companies that organize cruises in the Persian Gulf have not registered any cancellations of purchased trips following the most recent escalation in the Middle East, Andrey Mikhaylovskiy, the director general of Infoflot Cruise Center, told Sputnik on Friday

The situation in the region intensified after the United States carried out a drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3. This was followed by Iran launching missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation. According to Washington, no US troops were killed in the airstrike.

"A cruise season in the Persian Gulf lasts from November-March. All purchases for this period were made a long time ago, and the demand for the fall [season] is just being formed. We have not registered cancellations of cruises," he said.

He noted that the Persian Gulf cruises were among the most popular for Russian clients, as they combined multiple forms of vacation under an affordable price and more relaxed visa requirements.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia confirmed this assessment, stating that political turmoil had not scared Russian customers into canceling their planned winter vacations.