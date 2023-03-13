UrduPoint.com

Travelers To UK To Face Long Lines On March 15 Amid Border Force Strike - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Travelers to UK to Face Long Lines on March 15 Amid Border Force Strike - Authorities

Travelers coming to the United Kingdom should brace for long lines at border check points on March 15 amid a one-day strike by the UK Border Force, the UK government said on Monday.<

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Travelers coming to the United Kingdom should brace for long lines at border check points on March 15 amid a one-day strike by the UK Border Force, the UK government said on Monday.

"Due to proposed strike action by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union, those who are due to travel into the UK on 15 March and early the following day should be prepared to face longer wait times at UK border control and check with their operator before they travel," the UK Home Office and the UK Border Force said in a joint statement.

Moreover, a twin strike called by several trade unions in France threatens to exacerbate disruption in the movement of people and goods across the English Channel, the statement read.

"It is disappointing that yet again strike action may cause disruption to travellers entering the UK," Border Force Chief Operating Officer Steve Dann was quoted as saying in the statement.

Hundreds of people from across government and the military will step in to help minimize disruption and reduce lines. They will be conducting essential border checks and searching cargoes for harmful goods.

The Public and Commercial Services Union called its 133,000 members out for a nationwide day of all-out strike action to demand fair pay and "pensions justice." Walkouts are planned in nine major cities, including London, Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.

PCS head Mark Serwotka said on Sunday that the union would escalate industrial action if employers still refuse to negotiate. He warned that, with members' permission, this action could continue "right throughout the year."

Related Topics

France London Edinburgh Cardiff Belfast United Kingdom March May Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

48 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.