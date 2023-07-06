Open Menu

Treachery Of Wagner Leadership Puts Russia On Brink Of Civil Conflict - Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Treachery of Wagner Leadership Puts Russia on Brink of Civil Conflict - Security Council

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Treacherous actions of the leadership of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have put Russia on the brink of a civil war, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"On June 23-24, events took place when, due to the ambitious, and in fact treacherous actions, of the leadership of the Wagner PMC, the country was actually on the verge of being drawn into a civil conflict. But the decisive actions of the military, law enforcement and special services, heads of state authorities, the unity and patriotism of our people have once again shown that Russia will stand up to any threats," Patrushev said at a security meeting of the Southern Federal District.

Related Topics

Russia Company June Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

6 minutes ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

26 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

36 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

36 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

1 hour ago
World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

2 hours ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

2 hours ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

3 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

3 hours ago

More Stories From World