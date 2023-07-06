Treachery of Wagner Leadership Puts Russia on Brink of Civil Conflict - Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Treacherous actions of the leadership of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) have put Russia on the brink of a civil war, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"On June 23-24, events took place when, due to the ambitious, and in fact treacherous actions, of the leadership of the Wagner PMC, the country was actually on the verge of being drawn into a civil conflict. But the decisive actions of the military, law enforcement and special services, heads of state authorities, the unity and patriotism of our people have once again shown that Russia will stand up to any threats," Patrushev said at a security meeting of the Southern Federal District.