Treason-Charged Ex-Ukrainian President Yanukovych Preparing To Return To Country - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

Ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is preparing to return to his home country, with his defense making effort to ensure the possibility of his staying there, lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is preparing to return to his home country, with his defense making effort to ensure the possibility of his staying there, lawyer Vitaly Serdyuk said on Tuesday.

Kiev's Court of Appeal started on Monday handling an appeal against Yanukovych's sentence on state treason charges.

"He's temporarily staying on the territory of the Russian Federation. The defense is taking measures that will ensure the possibility of his staying in his home country," Serdyuk said after a court hearing, as aired by Pryamiy broadcaster.

According to the lawyer, Yanukovych has tasked his defense with "ensuring holding liable of those guilty in the situation with Crimea, and of taking power unconstitutionally or carrying out a coup.

"

Yanukovych served as Ukraine's president from 2010 until February 22, 2014, when he was ousted by the country's parliament following rallies in Kiev. Fearing for his life, the embattled president fled to Russia where he remains to this day. The new Kiev authorities are accusing the former president of various crimes, including treason.

On January 24, Kiev's Obolonsky district court found Yanukovych guilty in the treason case and sentenced him in absentia to 13 years of imprisonment. The ex-president denies his guilt, qualifying the case as politically motivated.

