Treasured trash: UK waste gets new lease of life

Bridport, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :From facial scrubs using coffee grounds to clothes made from plastic bottles and furniture decorated with agave fibres, efforts to upcycle or repurpose waste products are gaining traction in Britain.

Every day a bike courier for the skincare brand Upcircle visits 25 cafes in London and collects some 100 kg (220 Pounds) of coffee grounds that would otherwise be thrown away.

Set up six years ago by Anna Brightman and her brother Will Brightman, Upcircle reuses the coffee grounds to make beauty products, adding ingredients such as camomile infusions or a powder made from olive stones.

The siblings took the plunge to set up their own business after working for multinational companies.

"I wanted to do something that was closer to my heart," Anna Brightman told AFP.

"It was my brother who had the initial inspiration when asking out of curiosity at the coffee shop where he was going every day what happened to the coffee grounds," she said.

"He was shocked to learn the coffee was disposed of at a landfill and they had to pay on top for it." She joked that she and her brother have since "made a name (for themselves) as the crazy siblings collecting coffee around London and making cosmetics".

Once the coffee collections got going, "people started to contact us with all types of by-products," Anna said, noting more than 15 of them are now incorporated into their range.

Among these are water from making concentrated fruit juices, fading flowers that get thrown away by florists and leftover chai spices.