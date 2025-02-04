Treasury Chief To Temporarily Lead US Consumer Protection Bureau
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will temporarily head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency said Monday, a move set to shake up the watchdog's operations with Bessent reportedly ordering a halt to much of its work.
In a memo to staff, he told the bureau to pause its work on conducting investigations and on enforcement actions, among others, US media reported.
The development came after President Donald Trump fired the CFPB's previous director Rohit Chopra, who took an aggressive approach to regulation.
The halt in operations comes pending a review, The Washington Post reported Monday, saying Bessent cited a need to promote consistency with the new administration's goals.
Chopra said Saturday his term had been concluded prematurely.
He was named to head the agency responsible for protecting consumers from unfair financial practices in 2021 and was due to serve a five-year term.
The departure signals a likely shift away from his stance towards enforcement and regulation.
Bessent, a former hedge fund manager, won Senate confirmation to helm the Treasury Department last week.
He said in a statement that he looks forward to working with the CFPB to advance Trump's economic agenda.
The CFPB started operating in 2011 in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008, but its regulations often drew pushback from organizations like banks and credit card companies.
Bessent's arrival was met with approval from the American Bankers Association.
ABA president Rob Nichols said in a statement that the association has "disagreed with many actions the Bureau has taken in recent years," charging that these moves "exceeded its statutory authority" and hurt the economy.
"We urge Secretary Bessent to begin reversing the damage caused by these misguided regulatory actions and stand ready to support his efforts," Nichols added.
He instead called for "appropriately tailored regulation."
Advocacy group Progressive Change Campaign Committee earlier slammed Chopra's dismissal as "a direct giveaway to Wall Street," accusing the president of having "caved into pressure."
Chopra's firing is the latest in a long line of dismissals as Trump returned to the White House in January with an assertion that all government departments should be aligned with his political agenda.
He has promised, with his billionaire ally Elon Musk, to correct what he sees as the excesses of corporate regulation while drastically reducing public spending.
bys/mlm
Recent Stories
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated
Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity
Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge
More Stories From World
-
Rubio hopeful Panama will 'assuage concerns' on canal54 seconds ago
-
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO57 seconds ago
-
Trump halts Mexico tariffs as last-ditch Canada, China talks continue1 minute ago
-
Syria's Sharaa says elections could take up to five years1 minute ago
-
Treasury chief to temporarily lead US consumer protection bureau1 minute ago
-
Afghan exiles find snowboarding freedom in France11 minutes ago
-
UN begins probe after gunshots targeted its compound in Kabul: Spokesperson21 minutes ago
-
Italy PM named in complaint over freed Libya police head21 minutes ago
-
Artillery shelling kills 40 in southern Sudan: medical sources21 minutes ago
-
French PM moves to force budget through divided parliament21 minutes ago
-
Musk says Trump 'shutting down' US aid agency31 minutes ago
-
Silencing science: How Trump is reshaping US health31 minutes ago