Treasury Official Visiting US Border With Mexico To Discuss Fentanyl Trade - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:59 PM

US Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson is visiting the US border with Mexico as part of the agency's work to combat trafficking of fentanyl, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday

"Nelson will travel to the US southwest border region from July 10-12 as part of the Treasury Department's work to combat the illicit fentanyl trade," the statement said.

While visiting Laredo, Texas, Nelson will receive briefings from local Customs and Border Protection officials, the statement said.

In San Antonio, Texas, Nelson will co-host, along with other government representatives under the auspices of the public-private information exchange Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the statement said.

"FinCEN Exchanges enable the private sector to better identify risks and provide FinCEN and law enforcement with critical information to disrupt money laundering, narcotics financing, and other financial crimes," the statement added.

