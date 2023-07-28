Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Treasury Says US Banks 'Well Positioned' for Significant Downside Scenarios

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US banks remain "well positioned" in the event of possible significant downside scenarios, the Treasury Department said in a statement after a meeting of its Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) on Friday.

The FSOC discussed during the meeting the current conditions in the US banking sector and heard an update from Federal Reserve System Board of Governors staff on the results of the 2023 bank stress tests.

"The Federal Reserve Board found that participating banks are well positioned to weather significant downside scenarios and to continue to lend to households and businesses even during a severe recession," the statement said.

Staff from the Federal Reserve Board also described conducting an exploratory market shock on the trading books of the largest banks to further understand the risks with their trading activities and to ensure that banks are resilient to a range of different risks, the statement also said.

The FSOC members, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, also focused attention on other issues such as financial stability risks and climate-related financial risks, the statement added.

The FSOC was established in 2010 under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to provide comprehensive monitoring of the stability of the US financial system.

