Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says 'Strong Likelihood' US Will Need Another Stimulus Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The likelihood that the US economy will need another stimulus bill to fight the continued negative impact from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is strong, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday.

"We're going to carefully review the next few weeks," Mnuchin said. "I think there is a strong likelihood we will need another bill. But we just have $3 trillion that we've pumped into the economy and we're going to step back for a few weeks to see very clearly how we need to spend more money, and if we need to do that."