Treasury Secretary Rules Out Bailout for Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out on Sunday a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after the start-up focused lender imploded this week.

"During the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out, and we're certainly not looking. And the reforms that have been put in place means that we're not going to do that again," Yellen told CBS.

She said that many of the assets held by SVB were Treasury assets, or mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the government. These have been losing market value due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate policy.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced Friday that it was taking possession of SVB, citing inadequate liquidity. The second-largest bank failure in US history followed a two-day run on the bank that rendered it insolvent.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that Treasury Secretary Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell had promised him they would do their best to come forward with some announcement on how to handle the SVB collapse before the markets open on Monday.