UrduPoint.com

Treasury Secretary Rules Out Bailout For Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Treasury Secretary Rules Out Bailout for Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out on Sunday a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after the start-up focused lender imploded this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out on Sunday a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after the start-up focused lender imploded this week.

"During the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out, and we're certainly not looking. And the reforms that have been put in place means that we're not going to do that again," Yellen told CBS.

She said that many of the assets held by SVB were Treasury assets, or mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the government. These have been losing market value due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate policy.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced Friday that it was taking possession of SVB, citing inadequate liquidity. The second-largest bank failure in US history followed a two-day run on the bank that rendered it insolvent.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that Treasury Secretary Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell had promised him they would do their best to come forward with some announcement on how to handle the SVB collapse before the markets open on Monday.

Related Topics

Bank Powell Sunday Market Government Best

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 202 ..

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

4 seconds ago
 Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

12 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

15 minutes ago
 5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottab ..

5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on M ..

10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on Mar 14

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government service providers using Abu Dh ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.