Treasury Secretary to Head US Delegation at Bahrain Workshop on Palestine - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will head the US delegation at the Washington-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Bahrain in late June, the White House said.

The United States intends to release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the "Peace for Prosperity" economic forum in Bahrain from June 25-26. It has already been boycotted by Lebanon and Palestine, whose leader Mahmoud Abbas has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

According to the statement, the US delegation will also include presidential adviser Jared Kushner, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett.

The economic part of the "Peace to Prosperity" plan offers solutions to how to double Palestinian gross domestic product over a 10-year period, create over a million of jobs, and reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent. It also features $50 billion in investment in the coming decade.

According to Arab media reports, the US plan prescribes that the Palestinians would abandon the territories seized by Israel in 1967 in exchange for economic preferences and financial assistance from Arab monarchies to create a Palestinian state, part of which would be located on the Sinai Peninsula.