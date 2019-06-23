UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Treasury Secretary To Head US Delegation At Bahrain Workshop On Palestine - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:50 AM

Treasury Secretary to Head US Delegation at Bahrain Workshop on Palestine - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will head the US delegation at the Washington-brokered economic forum on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in Bahrain in late June, the White House said.

The United States intends to release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the "Peace for Prosperity" economic forum in Bahrain from June 25-26. It has already been boycotted by Lebanon and Palestine, whose leader Mahmoud Abbas has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

According to the statement, the US delegation will also include presidential adviser Jared Kushner, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett.

The economic part of the "Peace to Prosperity" plan offers solutions to how to double Palestinian gross domestic product over a 10-year period, create over a million of jobs, and reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent. It also features $50 billion in investment in the coming decade.

According to Arab media reports, the US plan prescribes that the Palestinians would abandon the territories seized by Israel in 1967 in exchange for economic preferences and financial assistance from Arab monarchies to create a Palestinian state, part of which would be located on the Sinai Peninsula.

Related Topics

Century Exchange Israel Palestine Iran White House Bahrain United States Lebanon June Media From Billion Million Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

23 minutes ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.