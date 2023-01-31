UrduPoint.com

Treasury Sees 'No Indication' Of Misuse Of US Funds In Ukraine - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Treasury Sees 'No Indication' of Misuse of US Funds in Ukraine - Spokesperson

The Treasury Department said it had "no indication" that US funds had been misused in Ukraine, spokesperson Megan Apper said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Treasury Department said it had "no indication" that US funds had been misused in Ukraine, spokesperson Megan Apper said on Tuesday.

"We have no indication that US funds have been misused in Ukraine," Apper said as reported by Reuters in the Treasury Department's first comment on the issue.

The Treasury Department welcomes the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that US assistance reaches those for whom it is intended, Apper said in the report.

The Treasury Department would also continue to work with the World Bank to ensure that US funds were used properly in Ukraine, Apper added.

The Ukrainian government fired last week several senior officials on the grounds that they were involved in corrupt practices.

Related Topics

World Bank Ukraine Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akr ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram meets PITB experts

15 seconds ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set fo ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says No Exact Date Set for Xi's Visit to Russia

17 seconds ago
 Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Supp ..

Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Support to IS - Justice Dept.

18 seconds ago
 US Navy's Ship Operating Costs at Sea Soared by $2 ..

US Navy's Ship Operating Costs at Sea Soared by $2.5Bln Over Past Decade - Repor ..

20 seconds ago
 McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' ..

McCarthy Says Not Interested in 'Political Games' With Biden on US Debt Ceiling

21 seconds ago
 US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.