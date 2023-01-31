Treasury Sees 'No Indication' of Misuse of US Funds in Ukraine - Spokesperson

The Treasury Department said it had "no indication" that US funds had been misused in Ukraine, spokesperson Megan Apper said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Treasury Department said it had "no indication" that US funds had been misused in Ukraine, spokesperson Megan Apper said on Tuesday.

"We have no indication that US funds have been misused in Ukraine," Apper said as reported by Reuters in the Treasury Department's first comment on the issue.

The Treasury Department welcomes the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that US assistance reaches those for whom it is intended, Apper said in the report.

The Treasury Department would also continue to work with the World Bank to ensure that US funds were used properly in Ukraine, Apper added.

The Ukrainian government fired last week several senior officials on the grounds that they were involved in corrupt practices.