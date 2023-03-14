UrduPoint.com

Treasury To Provide Reports Of Biden Family Suspicious Activity To US House Panel - Chair

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 08:32 PM

The Treasury Department will provide the US House Oversight Committee access to suspicious activity reports related to the financial activities of President Joe Biden and his family as part of the panel's investigation into potential influence peddling, Committee Chairman James Comer said on Tuesday

"After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates' business transactions. It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request," Comer said in a statement.

The Treasury Department is providing the panel restricted "in camera" review of the suspicious activity reports generated by the Biden family and their associates' "unusual foreign or high-dollar" transactions, the statement said.

Congress had access to such reports for over two decades before the Biden administration changed the rules to restrict oversight, the statement said.

The panel requested the reports as part of its investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family.

The Oversight Committee has already obtained bank documents showing that one company owned by a Biden associate received $3 million from a Chinese energy company two months after Biden left the vice presidency, the statement said. Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars were made to members of the Biden family, the statement said.

"We are going to continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family's business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals and if there is a national security threat" the statement added.

The Oversight Committee will use all available tools to compel compliance if the Treasury Department attempts to stonewall their probe, according to the statement.

