Treasury Under Secretary Met Chinese Envoy to US, Had Constructive Talks - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US Treasury Under Secretary Jay Shambaugh had a constructive meeting with the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Under Secretary of the Treasury Jay Shambaugh today met with the appointed Ambassador from the People's Republic of China Xie Feng," the release said on Friday. "The meeting was candid, constructive, and part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage our bilateral relationship."

Shambaugh also emphasized the importance of the US and Chinese economies closely communicating on global macroeconomic and financial issues and working together on global challenges, the release added.