Treaties on Accession of New Regions to Russia in Line With Russian Constitution - Court

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The Russian Constitutional Court ruled on Sunday that the agreement on the admission of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia was in line with Russia's constitution.

"To recognize the international treaty between Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic on the admission of the DPR to Russia as a new subject, which is not yet in effect, as conforming with the constitution of Russia," the ruling read.

Similar provisions were cited with regard to the LPR and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia's lower house will consider the ratification of accession treaties and amendments to constitutional laws necessary for the admission of the regions to Russia on Monday, house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

Volodin recalled that the accession of Crimea and Sevastopol to Russia in 2014 required heavy legislative work, including amendments to about 70 laws.

Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed agreements on their admission to Russia.