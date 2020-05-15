UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Treating Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Be Hard In Rohingya Camps In Bangladesh - WHO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:51 PM

Treating Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Be Hard in Rohingya Camps in Bangladesh - WHO

Treating severe patients suffering from the COVID-19 lung disease would be particularly challenging in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh due to crowded settings and lack of space for additional health facilities, Catalin Bercaru, a communication officer for the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Bangladesh, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Treating severe patients suffering from the COVID-19 lung disease would be particularly challenging in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh due to crowded settings and lack of space for additional health facilities, Catalin Bercaru, a communication officer for the World Health Organization (WHO) country office in Bangladesh, told Sputnik.

Bangladesh, the most densely populated country in the world, also hosts the world's largest refugee camp near Cox's Bazar. On Thursday, local officials reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district - one is a Rohingya refugee, and the one is a local resident.

"In many countries that are currently facing a large number of confirmed cases within a short period of time, treating patients with severe conditions is a challenge, and this would not be different for the Rohingya camps, given the crowded conditions and scarcity of available land for expanding treatment and isolation facilities," Bercaru said.

According to the spokeswoman, the testing capacity of a field laboratory of Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, which started operating in Cox's Bazar on April 2, is now up to 200 tests per day in the district.

As of late April, about 860,000 refugees live in Cox's Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee their homes in neighboring Myanmar amid an army offensive in August 2017. The Myanmar authorities launched an unprecedented violence campaign against the Rohingya after militants, allegedly from this minority group, carried out attacks on police posts in the country's north-western state of Rakhine.

A UN fact-finding mission to the country in 2018 said that there were grounds to charge Myanmar with crimes against humanity and genocide against the Rohingya people. In January, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar must fully implement all measures to prevent the murder, torture or persecution of people based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds.

Related Topics

Murder Militants World Army Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority Myanmar January April August 2017 2018 Muslim All From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Millions of people engage in prayer for humanity f ..

8 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Ready for Talks With Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan's COVID-19 Tally Rises by 146, Numbers Show ..

4 minutes ago

Rainwater harvesting to overcome urban areas' wate ..

4 minutes ago

Hundreds get virus at main Kazakh oil field

4 minutes ago

7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back home ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.