Treatment of Afghan Children with Congenital Heart Disease, another OIC Humanitarian Endeavor

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has embarked on a humanitarian project in cooperation with the Afghan Red Crescent Society to treat the Afghan children with congenital heart disease through surgical intervention. In this context, and pursuant to the directives of H.E. Dr. Youssef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, the General Secretariat extended a donation to the Afghan Red Crescent Society to support the project to treat Afghan children with congenital heart diseases.

In this context, Amb. Huseyin Avni Botsali, the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General to Afghanistan, signed in Kabul a memorandum of technical arrangements with Dr.

Mirwais Akram, Vice-President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in the presence of Dr. Hussun Banu Ghazanfar, the President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society. According to this memorandum, the treatment for Afghan children started on 17 February 2020.

Within the framework of the OIC efforts to support the Afghan people, it briefed the ambassadors of the OIC Member States accredited to Kabul on the details of this humanitarian initiative and urged Member States to make additional contributions.