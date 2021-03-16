UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Treaty Needed To Regulate Hate Speech Targeting Minorities On Social Media: UN Rights Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 08:18 PM

Treaty needed to regulate hate speech targeting minorities on social media: UN rights expert

A UN human rights expert has called for a treaty to regulate hate speech in social media that has too often been used with "relative impunity" to spread hate, prejudice and violence against minorities

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A UN human rights expert has called for a treaty to regulate hate speech in social media that has too often been used with "relative impunity" to spread hate, prejudice and violence against minorities.

"Dehumanizing language, even reducing minorities to pests, normalizes violence against them and makes their persecution and eventual elimination acceptable," warned Fernand de Varennes, the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues, in a statement in Geneva.

The UN rights envoy pointed out that in some countries, while more than three-quarters of hate speech cases target minorities, efforts to combat online occurrences seldom focused on, or even acknowledged, minorities.

This could be lethal not only leading to massive atrocities and human rights violations but also creating conditions for potential conflict, he said.

"States, civil society and social media platforms have the duty to take further steps towards the full and effective implementation of the human rights obligations involved," the Special Rapporteur said.

He said the starting point to address the scourge was "to criminalize the severest forms of hate speech, to prohibit other less 'severe' forms, and to take administrative and other measures to counteract less severe forms of hate flowing from prejudice, racism and intolerance which may be harmful to society at large.

" He maintained that states must act quickly to counter online hate speech against minorities, including by effectively investigating and prosecuting those responsible, holding them accountable, and ensuring that victims have effective access to justice and remedy.

"With regard to social media platforms, minorities should specifically be identified as priorities," the UN rights envoy said. "Social media's content moderation systems and community standards and any oversight or appeal entity should clearly commit to protecting vulnerable and marginalized minorities and other groups and systematically integrate fully human rights standards into the content policies and decision mechanisms of their platforms." However, he pointed out that "this is still usually not the case."It was time for "a human rights-centred regulatory framework" that clearly outlined the obligations of states, social media businesses and others to "regulate hate speech, focusing on the most prevalent and harmful forms of hate and that is hate against minorities," De Varennes said.

He also called for this as a matter of urgency as well as for a future legally binding instrument.

Related Topics

United Nations Minority Social Media Civil Society Geneva May Media From

Recent Stories

Consumer Protection team in Dubai Economy meets sa ..

6 minutes ago

7 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

3 minutes ago

UK Embassy Says London Continues to Develop Relati ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Suspends AstraZeneca Supplies - Health ..

3 minutes ago

UN Rights Office Says at Least 149 Peaceful Protes ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP calls for nationwide participation in ground ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.