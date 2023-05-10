UrduPoint.com

Treaty On CFE Outdated To Western Actions - Russia's Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 09:45 PM

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) has become a relic of the past due to actions of West, and military-political situation in Europe has worsened, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law on the denunciation of the treaty on CFE to the lower house of the parliament.

"The treaty, signed in 1990 and entered into force in 1992, is very outdated .

.. Recent events - the applications of Helsinki and Stockholm for membership in NATO, the admission of Finland to the alliance and the conclusion of an agreement with the United States, which creates the basis for the deployment of American forces on Finnish territory - have significantly worsened the military-political situation in Europe. Under such conditions, the CFE Treaty has finally become a relic of the past," Ryabkov said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

