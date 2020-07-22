Tremor in Copper Mine Injures 8 Workers in Southwestern Poland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Eight workers at a copper mine in Poland's southwestern Lower Silesia province were injured following a tremor, media reported on Wednesday

According to the Polish RMF FM radio station, the injured miners were transferred to hospitals in the province's towns of Lubin and Glogow. Overall, 16 people were evacuated from the mine.

A special commission is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.