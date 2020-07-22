UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tremor In Copper Mine Injures 8 Workers In Southwestern Poland - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:37 PM

Tremor in Copper Mine Injures 8 Workers in Southwestern Poland - Reports

Eight workers at a copper mine in Poland's southwestern Lower Silesia province were injured following a tremor, media reported on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Eight workers at a copper mine in Poland's southwestern Lower Silesia province were injured following a tremor, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Polish RMF FM radio station, the injured miners were transferred to hospitals in the province's towns of Lubin and Glogow. Overall, 16 people were evacuated from the mine.

A special commission is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Poland Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

56 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister Calls EU COVID-19 Recovery ..

3 minutes ago

Dozen of profiteers booked, two held during specia ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.