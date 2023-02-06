Tremors Felt in Damascus, Latakia, Several Other Syrian Provinces - State Agency

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) New tremors are being felt in Damascus, Latakia and a number of other provinces of Syria, the Syrian SANA state news agency reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.

4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.8 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.