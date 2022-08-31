UrduPoint.com

Tremors Shake Greece's Samos Island

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Successive earthquakes on Wednesday rocked Greece's Samos island, a leading scientific institute said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries

A 4.7-magnitude tremor hit at 0956 GMT and was followed by a 5.2-magnitude quake at 1010 GMT, the National Observatory of Athens said.

A third earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 followed at 1402 GMT, it added.

"The tremors (were) strong (but) locals and visitors are calm... we have no information on injuries or damage," Georgios Stantzos, the mayor of the eastern part of the island, told Open tv.

The first two quakes struck in the sea south of the island at a depth of less than 14 kilometres (nine miles), the observatory said.

Greece is highly susceptible to tremors, being situated on several geological fault lines.

Two people died on Samos in October 2020 from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea that also killed 114 people in the coastal Turkish city of Izmir.

