Trend on Delivering Heavy Weapons to Ukraine Dangerous for Whole Continent - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The tend on delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine and other countries threatens the security of the European continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' call on Western countries to strengthen the military potential not only of Ukraine but also that of Moldova and Georgia.

"The trend to deliver weapons, including heavy weapons, to Ukraine and other countries, represents actions that threaten the security of the continent and provoke instability," Peskov told reporters.