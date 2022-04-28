UrduPoint.com

Trend On Delivering Heavy Weapons To Ukraine Dangerous For Whole Continent - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Trend on Delivering Heavy Weapons to Ukraine Dangerous for Whole Continent - Kremlin

The tend on delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine and other countries threatens the security of the European continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' call on Western countries to strengthen the military potential not only of Ukraine but also that of Moldova and Georgia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The tend on delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine and other countries threatens the security of the European continent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss' call on Western countries to strengthen the military potential not only of Ukraine but also that of Moldova and Georgia.

"The trend to deliver weapons, including heavy weapons, to Ukraine and other countries, represents actions that threaten the security of the continent and provoke instability," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine United Kingdom Georgia Moldova

Recent Stories

Meeting held to arrest absconders, criminals

Meeting held to arrest absconders, criminals

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al Fitr working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al Fitr working hours

21 minutes ago
 Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Sta ..

Railways making efforts to vacate Zhob Railway Station

2 minutes ago
 Awareness drive launched against aerial firing on ..

Awareness drive launched against aerial firing on Chand Raat

6 minutes ago
 Statements by UN Human Rights Commissioner on Ukra ..

Statements by UN Human Rights Commissioner on Ukraine Far From Impartiality - Mo ..

6 minutes ago
 Self-introspection inevitable to fulfill true purp ..

Self-introspection inevitable to fulfill true purpose of creating Pakistan: Chai ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.