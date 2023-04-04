Trepova Charged With Planning St. Petersburg Cafe Blast - Russian Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Daria Trepova has been charged with planning the terrorist attack in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg, which killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, Russia's Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Sunday, an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, had been killed and 32 people had been injured. On Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, and Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that special services of Ukraine and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the attack.

"Daria Trepova has been charged. She is charged with committing a crime under paragraph 'b' of Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, Part 4 of Article 222.1 (a terrorist act committed by an organized group that caused intentional death to a person; illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group)," Russia's Investigative Committee said.

The Investigative Committee said that Trepova was taken to Moscow Basmanny Court. The Committee added that it demands pre-trial detention of Trepova.