UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trespasser Sneaks Into Japanese Imperial Family's Palace - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Trespasser Sneaks Into Japanese Imperial Family's Palace - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) An unidentified person has managed to sneak into the Japanese Imperial Family's Akasaka Palace and stayed there for approximately two hours, the Fuji broadcaster reported.

The trespasser, a 29-year-old male, is reported to have sneaked into the palace, which currently serves as the residence of Emperor Naruhito with his wife and daughter as well as other imperial family members, at about 13:00 GMT on Saturday. Two hours later, the police found him near the quarters of Princess Mikasa, a 97-year-old great aunt of the emperor and the oldest imperial family member.

The man was detained on a trespassing charge.

According to the trespasser, he was eager to meet the imperial family.

On January 2, Japanese emperors make a traditional public appearance and give a New Year speech to their subjects. This year, however, the tradition was abandoned over the threat of COVID-19 with Emperor Naruhito making a recorded address.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man Male January Family

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.