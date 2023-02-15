UrduPoint.com

Tretyakov Gallery Claims For Nation 100 Ownerless Pieces Of Russian Art - Court

Tretyakov Gallery Claims for Nation 100 Ownerless Pieces of Russian Art - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Tretyakov Gallery, Russia's most popular museum of national art, has asked the court to recognize about a hundred artifacts from its inventory as ownerless and transfer them to public ownership, Moscow's Zamoskvorechye District Court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The hearing in the case seeking to declare the movable assets ownerless and award the movable assets to the municipal authority is set for March 2," a court spokesperson said.

The works of art include paintings, sculptures and graphic works. It is not clear how the museum obtained the artifacts and who they used to belong to.

