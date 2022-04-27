Trevor Reed on Way to US to Be Reunited With Parents - US Official

UrduPoint.com

US citizen Trevor Reed is on the way to the United States to be reunited with his parents, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday, adding that efforts continue to free Paul Whelan

Earlier in the day, Moscow announced it has freed Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, as part of a prisoner exchange to secure the release of Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year term in the United States, following lengthy negotiations.

"Reed is on the way to be reunited with his parents," the US official said.

They noted that Washington is "relived and delighted" to welcome him home.

"Our work continues, Paul Whelan is much on our mind," they added.

