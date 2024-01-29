Trial Arguments To Begin Over 2002 Murder Of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The New York trial over the murder of Jam Master Jay, the influential Run-DMC DJ who was killed two decades ago, is set to begin in earnest Monday with opening statements.
The trial, to be decided by a jury in a Federal district court, is centered on the events of October 30, 2002, when the pioneering rap music star Jason "Jay" Mizell was fatally shot in the head in his studio in the New York borough of Queens.
He was 37 years old and a father of three.
The infamous murder remained a cold case for nearly two decades, in limbo until federal prosecutors in August 2022 announced a 10-count indictment against suspects Ronald Washington, now 59, and Karl Jordan Jr., the alleged shooter, who is now 40.
All three men hailed from Hollis, Queens.
Both defendants are imprisoned in Brooklyn. They face charges of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking, and firearms-related murder. Jordan, who was 18 at the time of the alleged crime, also faces several additional narcotics distribution counts.
According to court documents, the motive was linked to Mizell's acquisition of around 10 kilograms (22 Pounds)of cocaine that was intended for distribution in Maryland by a group including Washington and Jordan.
When Mizell cut Washington out of the deal a dispute ensued, leading to the murder plot, according to prosecutors, who described the killing as "the ambush and execution of a renowned musician... in his own studio."
The killing was particularly shocking given the reputation of Run-DMC, a 1980s-era hip hop group known for hits including "It's Tricky" and "Christmas in Hollis." The trio regularly railed against violent gang culture, which in the early 1990s became associated with rap music.
Jam Master Jay's slaying followed a spate of murders within the rap community in the 1990s, including the shootings of superstars Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.
