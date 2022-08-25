UrduPoint.com

Trial Confirms New Vaccine Gives 86% Protection Against RSV Virus in Elderly - Pfizer

A mass trial with 37,000 subjects confirms that a new vaccine gives 86% protection to patients over the age of 60 from the RSV virus, Pfizer announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A mass trial with 37,000 subjects confirms that a new vaccine gives 86% protection to patients over the age of 60 from the RSV virus, Pfizer announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Pfizer today announced positive top-line data from the Phase 3 clinical trial RENOIR (RSV vaccine efficacy study in older adults immunized against RSV disease) investigating its bivalent RSV prefusion F vaccine candidate, RSVpreF, when administered to adults 60 years of age or older," the release said. "The bivalent vaccine candidate is composed of two preF proteins selected to optimize protection against RSV A and B strains."

The RSV disease displays respiratory symptoms from mild to severe and the new vaccine recorded an efficacy rate of 85.

7% in the severe cases, the release said.

The tests also indicated that the vaccine was well-tolerated, with no safety concerns, the release said.

"Based on these results, Pfizer plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) for RSVpreF and to prepare submissions for other regulatory authorities in the coming months," the release added.

RSV infections cause 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths in older adults across the United States annually, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

