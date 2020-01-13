UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trial For Killers Of Slovak Journalist, His Fiancee Begins In Slovakia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

Trial for Killers of Slovak Journalist, His Fiancee Begins in Slovakia

The trial for the killers of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, started in the Slovak city of Pezinok, just northeast of the capital of Bratislava, on Monday and will be broadcast on national television

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The trial for the killers of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, started in the Slovak city of Pezinok, just northeast of the capital of Bratislava, on Monday and will be broadcast on national television.

Kuciak, who was known for investigating the cooperation of senior politicians and shadow businessmen, and his fiancee were shot on February 21, 2018, in their house in Velka Maca in the country's west. The killing triggered mass demonstrations against corruption and forced the resignation of then-Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had been in office for 10 years, and other officials.

Police have since arrested five people believed to have been involved in or have ordered the killing. Among them are Marian Kocner, a high-profile Slovak businessman, and his three alleged accomplices.

In late December, Zoltan Andrusko, the fifth person in the case, admitted to acting as an intermediary between those who ordered the killing and those who executed it. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a separate proceeding, based on his plea bargain deal with prosecutors. The four other suspects had a preliminary hearing at the Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok on December 19. They are likely to face life sentences.

The assassination of the Slovak journalist and his fiancee was considered to be an unprecedented event for Slovakia and a test of the country's police and judicial independence given that the probe revealed business and personal links between Kocner and some security officials.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Police Business Bratislava Independence Slovakia February December Criminals 2018 Event TV Court

Recent Stories

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

19 minutes ago

PCB chairman to meet BCB Chairman in UAE

25 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler receives Saudi Minister of Islamic Aff ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company reinforces commitme ..

26 minutes ago

British Open Junior medalists honored with cash in ..

16 seconds ago

Bismah, Muneeba steer PCB Challengers to eight-wic ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.