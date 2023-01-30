UrduPoint.com

Trial In Case Of Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Postponed Due To Prosecutor's Death - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Trial in Case of Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Postponed Due to Prosecutor's Death - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The corruption trial against former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak over a multi-billion-dollar scandal around the national investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has been suspended until February 2 due to the death of lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram, The Star news portal reported on Monday.

Collin Lawrence Sequerah, chairman of the Malaysian High Court's panel of judges, which is handling 25 corruption and 21 money laundering charges against the former prime minister, ruled to adjourn the hearings over the lead prosecutor's death, the media outlet reported.

"All of us in the prosecution team are seeking your permission to vacate the matter today and tomorrow to allow us to attend both functions (Sri Ram's wake and cremation). He was our boss, our team leader and he was like a father to all of us. We humbly seek your lordship's indulgence for an adjournment on the basis that the prosecution team would have to discuss the purpose of redistribution of the various focus of works vis-a-vis the witnesses," Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib was quoted as saying by The Star.

The former prime minister's defense had no objection to the adjournment and expressed its condolences to the prosecution team, the media outlet reported.

The court was initially scheduled to hear on Monday one of the key witnesses in the case, Joanna Yu, who for a long time was Najib's personal account manager at AmBank, one of the country's leading banks. The interrogation of the witness was rescheduled for February 2, according to the newspaper.

In 2020, a Malaysian court sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and a $46 million fine for illegally receiving around $10 million from a former 1MDB subsidiary unit. The former official attempted to overturn the verdict in the court of appeal but failed.

Billion-dollar embezzlement from the 1MDB fund was investigated by law enforcement agencies in more than 10 countries. It marked the largest political scandal in the Malaysian history. As a result, a government coalition that had ruled the country since independence from the United Kingdom lost the general elections in 2018 for the first time. The former prime minister and his wife were arrested shortly after the elections.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Scandal Fine Wife Lawrence Independence Lead United Kingdom Money February 2018 2020 Media All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

23 minutes ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

30 minutes ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

37 minutes ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

39 minutes ago
 The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isf ..

The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern fo ..

50 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizatio ..

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.