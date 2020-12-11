Trial of 20 Suspects Linked to November 2015 Paris Attacks to Start Next Fall - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Twenty suspects will go on trial in September of next year over their alleged role in the November 2015 massacre in Paris, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.

Five years ago several groups of extremists carried out a series of coordinated attacks in different parts of the French capital and its northern suburb of Saint-Denis.

A total of 130 people were killed, and another 416 left injured during the attacks.

According to the media outlet, the trial, which is set to begin on September 8, 2021, and end in March 2022, will see the arraignment of 20 suspects, including Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the terrorist group.

The court hearing was initially planned to start in the spring of 2021 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.