Trial Of Charlie Hebdo Attackers' Accomplices Begins In Paris

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Trial of Charlie Hebdo Attackers' Accomplices Begins in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Fourteen suspects accused of a role in the bloody terror attack on the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper's office in January 2015 faced a trial in Paris on Wednesday.

The massacre that rocked France occurred from January 7-9 ” first in Charlie Hebdo's editorial office, then in the area of the Montrouge commune and inside the Hyper Casher supermarket. As a result, seventeen people were killed.

The hearings on the case, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started at 10 a.m. Paris time (08:00 GMT). Fourteen people who are accused of having assisted the jihadist gunmen by providing weapons and organizational aid will be tried until November 10. Three of the defenders ” Hayat Boumeddiene and the Belhoucine brothers, who are believed to have fled to territories controlled by the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) before the terror acts ” will be tried in absentia.

The attack on the Charlie Hebdo office on January 7, 2015, was carried out by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, and in twelve deaths. Amedy Coulibaly, an associate of the Kouachi brothers, shot dead a police officer in Paris' southeastern suburb of Montrouge the following day and then took hostage and killed another four in the Hyper Casher store. All three attackers were eliminated in rescue operations.

On the eve of the trial, the Charlie Hebdo magazine republished cartoons of Islamic Prophet Muhammad, which are believed to have angered the jihadists and sparked the killings.

More Stories From World

