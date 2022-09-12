Trial of Ex-Czech Prime Minister Babis on Fraud Charges Begins in Prague - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The trial of former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his adviser, Jana Nagyova, both accused of fraud, started on Monday at the Prague City Court, media reported.

Babis, the owner of Agrofert, the largest agricultural holding in Central Europe, and Nagyova are accused of illegally obtaining EU subsidy worth 50 million crowns ($2.1 million) for small and medium-sized travel agencies in 2009. At that time, a small farm called Stork's Nest was separated from Agrofert and then, after receiving the subsidy, was included in the holding again. Babis has rejected the allegation, saying it was instigated by his political opponents and refunded the subsidy.

During the court hearing, Babis once again declared his innocence and said he was glad that the trial would confirm it, according to the Czech Television broadcaster.

People willing to attend the hearing reportedly arrived at the court at 06:30 a.

m. local time (04:30 GMT). The admission was carried out by ticket to avoid crowding, the broadcaster added.

Czech media earlier reported that state prosecutors had asked the court to impose a three-year suspended sentence and a monetary fine of 10 million crowns on Babis if found guilty.

Babis is a member of the Czech parliament, but has been denied parliamentary immunity for the third time. The former Czech prime minister is also the creator and leader of the ANO political movement, which won the parliamentary elections in 2017, allowing Babis to head the Czech government for four years. Currently, Babis has been making campaign trips across the Czech Republic. He is expected to put forward his candidacy to participate in the presidential election in January 2023. He has promised to announce his decision on the issue in early November.