UrduPoint.com

Trial Of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins In US Court For Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:53 PM

Trial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright

The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter began in the Hennepin County Court on Tuesday, where she faces charges including first and second degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright in April, 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter began in the Hennepin County Court on Tuesday, where she faces charges including first and second degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Daunte Wright in April, 2021.

Potter shot and killed Wright, a black man, during a traffic stop after purportedly mistaking her handgun for her taser. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is currently in the jury selection phase, with opening statements expected to begin by December 8 and a verdict reached by December 24, according to presiding judge Regina Chu.

If the trial needs to continue beyond that date, a break will be taken for the holiday season before resuming, Chu added.

The shooting sparked further tensions between law enforcement and police reform protesters, as it took place in the middle of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, in a courthouse just ten miles away from where the Wright shooting occurred.

Potter could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of first degree manslaughter, and up to ten years if found guilty of second degree manslaughter under Minnesota law.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Regina Man George Minneapolis April December All From Court

Recent Stories

London Mayor Warns of Underground Line Closure Wit ..

London Mayor Warns of Underground Line Closure Without Extra Government Support

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court directs NAB to investigate Thar coal ..

Supreme Court directs NAB to investigate Thar coal corruption case

2 minutes ago
 No one deny PPP sacrifices for democracy, country: ..

No one deny PPP sacrifices for democracy, country: Gilani

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court grants bail to Ali Wazeer in hate sp ..

Supreme Court grants bail to Ali Wazeer in hate speech case

2 minutes ago
 India intensified reign of terror in IIOJK to crus ..

India intensified reign of terror in IIOJK to crush Kashmiris' freedom movement: ..

18 minutes ago
 US Navy Orders Additional Anti-Radiation Guided Mi ..

US Navy Orders Additional Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles With $153Mln Contract

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.