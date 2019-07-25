UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trial Of Former Sudanese President Bashir May Kick Off Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Trial of Former Sudanese President Bashir May Kick Off Next Week - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The hearings on the corruption case involving former Sudanese President Omar Bashir are likely to start next week, media reported on Wednesday.

The Sudanese authorities have also appointed a new judge for the trial, the Ash Sharq Times media outlet reported.

Bashir's legal defense called on all international media outlets to attend the trial and actively cover the hearings.

On April 11, Sudan experienced a military coup following four months of anti-government protests. Sudan's military overthrew and then imprisoned long-time President Bashir over corruption charges.

Related Topics

Corruption Sudan April Media All

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

2 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

2 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

2 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.