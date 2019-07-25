Trial of Former Sudanese President Bashir May Kick Off Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The hearings on the corruption case involving former Sudanese President Omar Bashir are likely to start next week, media reported on Wednesday.

The Sudanese authorities have also appointed a new judge for the trial, the Ash Sharq Times media outlet reported.

Bashir's legal defense called on all international media outlets to attend the trial and actively cover the hearings.

On April 11, Sudan experienced a military coup following four months of anti-government protests. Sudan's military overthrew and then imprisoned long-time President Bashir over corruption charges.