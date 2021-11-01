Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway

(@FahadShabbir)

Jury selection began at the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday morning for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is being charged with six criminal offenses for shooting three people, killing two, during Black Lives Matter riots in August 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Jury selection began at the Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday morning for the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is being charged with six criminal offenses for shooting three people, killing two, during Black Lives Matter riots in August 2020.

Judge Bruce Schstarted off with the jury selection process on Monday. The legal teams will narrow down the pool of 34 potential jurors to a group of 20 who will sit through the trial that is expected to last several weeks.

Rittenhouse is facing six charges, including first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with an emergency management order and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person younger than 18 years.

Rittenhouse, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, as well a injured Gaige Grosskreutz while being attacked during the Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. Rittenhouse's defense team argues that he shot the three men in self-defense.