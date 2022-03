Trial of Russian Citizen Sofia Sapega Scheduled for March 28 in Belarus' Grodno - Stepfather

The trial of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega detaine in Belarus last May will begin on March 28 in the Belarusian city of Grodno, her stepfather Sergey Dudich told Sputnik on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The trial of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega detaine in Belarus last May will begin on March 28 in the Belarusian city of Grodno, her stepfather Sergey Dudich told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Sapega is accused of violations of seven articles of the Belarusian criminal code, including organizing threats to security officials and inciting hatred.

"The trial is scheduled for March 28 in Grodno," he said, adding that the family has little information on this matter.