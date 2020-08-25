A Sudanese court said on Tuesday that a hearing on the case of former President Omar al-Bashir, accused of plotting the 1989 military coup, had been postponed until September 1, state TV reported

In late June, a Sudanese court had charged the ex-president and some of his allies with leading the 1989 coup in the result of which al-Bashir managed to seize power for next 30 years. The former president had already been serving a two-year prison term on corruption charges.

Judge Essam ad-Din Mohammed Ibrahim said on Tuesday that court hearings on the case of al-Bashir and other 27 members of his "salvation government" have been delayed until September 1, state TV reported.

According to TV, the hearings are postponed at the request of al-Bashir's defense, which said that a court room does not comply with COVID-19 preventive measures.

Bashir governed Sudan for three decades before he was toppled by a military coup in April 2019, which brought the Transitional Military Council to power in the wake of months-long mass anti-government rallies. In May of 2019, Bashir was charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters who participated in the demonstrations.

Back in 2009, Bashir became the first incumbent head of state in the country's history to be subjected to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with charges of genocide and crimes against humanity during the 2003 conflict in Sudan's Darfur.