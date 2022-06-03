A former key security adviser of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi went on trial Friday, accused of plotting against the head of state

Known as Tshisekedi's "Mr Security", Francois Beya has been at the centre of the vast, conflict-scarred country's state security apparatus for almost 40 years.

Now, with six co-accused including military and police officers, Beya is being prosecuted for allegedly having, from 2020 to February 2022, "formed a plot against the life or person of the Head of State", according to the military court.

The trial is being heard in a large tent set up in the Makala prison, in the capital Kinshasa, with some 30 of the defendants' relatives in attendance, noted an AFP journalist who was quickly escorted out of the compound.

"Journalists are not allowed to attend the hearing, except those from the (press of the) High Military Court. This is an order from the hierarchy," explained a prison security official.