Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of Duterte

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opened Tuesday in a case that she and press freedom advocates see as government retaliation for her news site's critical reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa, who leads online outlet Rappler and was named a Time Magazine "Person of the Year" in 2018 for her journalism, is out on bail and faces years in prison if convicted under the criminal cyber-libel law.

The news portal has written extensively and often critically on Duterte's policies, including his deadly drugs war that rights groups say may be a crime against humanity.

Besides the libel case, Ressa and Rappler have been hit with 10 other criminal charges over the past year, prompting allegations that authorities are targeting her and her team for their work.

"The government hopes to intimidate us by syphoning both my personal time, our resources," Ressa, who was not in court, told AFP.

"I won't be intimidated. We continue to do our jobs. The mission of journalism has never been as important as it is today in the Philippines," she added.

Tuesday's brief hearing ended after testimony from one minor witness, with the case set to resume on July 30.

The case centres on a Rappler report from 2012 about a businessman's alleged ties to a then-judge of the nation's top court.

Government investigators initially dismissed the businessman's 2017 complaint about the article, but state prosecutors later decided to file charges.