UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trial Opens For Philippine Journalist Critical Of Duterte

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:55 AM

Trial opens for Philippine journalist critical of Duterte

High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opened Tuesday in a case that she and press freedom advocates see as government retaliation for her news site's critical reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opened Tuesday in a case that she and press freedom advocates see as government retaliation for her news site's critical reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa, who leads online outlet Rappler and was named a Time Magazine "Person of the Year" in 2018 for her journalism, is out on bail and faces years in prison if convicted under the criminal cyber-libel law.

The news portal has written extensively and often critically on Duterte's policies, including his deadly drugs war that rights groups say may be a crime against humanity.

Besides the libel case, Ressa and Rappler have been hit with 10 other criminal charges over the past year, prompting allegations that authorities are targeting her and her team for their work.

"The government hopes to intimidate us by syphoning both my personal time, our resources," Ressa, who was not in court, told AFP.

"I won't be intimidated. We continue to do our jobs. The mission of journalism has never been as important as it is today in the Philippines," she added.

Tuesday's brief hearing ended after testimony from one minor witness, with the case set to resume on July 30.

The case centres on a Rappler report from 2012 about a businessman's alleged ties to a then-judge of the nation's top court.

Government investigators initially dismissed the businessman's 2017 complaint about the article, but state prosecutors later decided to file charges.

Related Topics

Hearing Drugs Philippines SITE May July Criminals 2017 2018 From Government Top Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Mohsin Abbas controversy: Here's how Pakistani div ..

3 minutes ago

Survivors of deadly Laos dam collapse homeless a y ..

3 minutes ago

Hopes dashed as Ethiopia-Eritrea peace process sta ..

4 minutes ago

US envoy heads to Afghanistan, Qatar for peace neg ..

4 minutes ago

Indian police arrest 21 youth in IOK

4 minutes ago

Rangers hold free medical camp in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.