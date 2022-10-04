Trial Over 2013 Deadly Train Accident to Begin in Spain on October 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The trial over the 2013 train crash, which killed 80 people and injured over 140 others, will begin in Spain on October 5, the kingdom's judiciary has said.

The total amount of damage claims under the process exceeds 57 million Euros ($56.7 million), according to a statement.

Two people train driver Francisco Garzon and Andres Cortabitarte, the former road safety director of Spanish state-owned railway infrastructure manager Adif will appear at the court as defendants.

The crash occurred on July 24, 2013, when a train traveling from Madrid went off the rails at a sharp turn on the outskirts of Santiago de Compostela, the capital of the autonomous community Galicia. The case became the deadliest train accident in Spain since 1944.