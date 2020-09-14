Trial Over 2015 Paris Terrorist Attacks Continues With Hearing on Killing of Policeman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The French court carries on with the trial of suspects in the January 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that left 17 people killed, and the Monday hearing is dedicated to the killing of policeman Ahmed Merabet in one of the incidents.

The trial kicked off in the beginning of September and is due to last for two months, after having been postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic. The court is looking into roles of 14 defendants, three of which are tried in absentia, in organizing the three-day series of killings that rocked France back in January 2015.

"The trial of #AttentatsJanvier2015 [January 2015 terrorist attacks] continues. Today, the court is considering the murder of Ahmed Merabet, a brave police officer who fell victim to Islamist terrorism in the line of duty. Thoughts about his family. France will never forget his sacrifice," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted.

A killing spree in the capital of Paris began on January 7, 2015, with the first assault on the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, which left 12 victims. It was followed by a series of attacks, including an ambush on January 9 in the Hyper Casher supermarket that resulted in four fatalities, including Merabet. Also, one police officer was killed in the municipality of Montrouge on January 8. The attackers were then eliminated by security forces.

On the eve of the trial, the Charlie Hebdo magazine republished cartoons of Islamic Prophet Muhammad, which are believed to have outraged the terrorists and sparked the killings. Al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) has condemned such action and threatened the magazine with another attack.